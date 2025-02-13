Kendrick Lamar’s TDE manager fires back at Kai Cenat’s Super Bowl allegations

After Kai Cenat called out Kendrick Lamar for adding fake cheers to his near-silent halftime show, Lamar’s management responded, implying the streamer acted out of vengeance.

Hollywood, a manager of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), the agency Kendrick Lamar is signed to, responded to Twitch star Kai Cenat after the streamer discredited Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance.

In a stream from Cenat, he claimed there was “no noise” while the 22-time Grammy-award-winning artist performed at the 59th Super Bowl.

“Crowd wasn’t making no noise. This is me being honest, I was there,” Cenat recalled.

Cenat doubled down on his allegations, saying sounds of a cheering crowd were added to Lamar’s performance to make it seem like the audience was engaged.

“Oh my God, they added sound effects to the NFL sh*t. On my life, right here, there was no sounds,” the streamer said while re-watching the performance on his computer.

TDE manager says Cenat was “mad” he was denied access to Lamar’s Super Bowl suite

Following his claims, Hollywood responded via Instagram, saying Cenat wasn’t allowed in Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX suite, leading him to vilify the rapper’s performance.

“This n**** MAD MAD cause he didn’t [have] access to dot suite!!! lol,” the TDE manager said.

Fan reactions were mixed after Hollywood fired back by saying Cenat’s allegations were out of spite.

“All the real ones know that it went hard!! Kendrick killed that sh*t,” commented one on X.

“If that’s the case, why a lot of people saying the same sh*t?” questioned another.

”This was not a crowd here to see Kendrick. It was a football game. Dot fans ain’t paying $1000 just to see him perform edited shortened versions of songs they love,” quipped a third.

While it’s unknown if the noise during Lamar’s halftime show was amplified, the ‘Not Like Us’ rapper successfully broke the record for the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance with 133.5M viewers.