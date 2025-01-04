Kanye West bizarrely uses a horse in Kai Cenat’s streaming room to promote new album

Kanye West briefly shared a cryptic image of a horse in Twitch star Kai Cenat’s streaming room to tease his upcoming ‘Bully’ album.

Despite Kanye’s new album being kept under wraps with many rumors flying around about what to expect, the rapper has been teasing more details as the album gets closer to its alleged release this year.

Images surfaced days ago showing him in the studio working on the new project, and now a peculiar photo of a horse in Kai Cenat’s iconic streaming room has emerged to promote the album.

Article continues after ad

Kanye teases new album with horse in Kai Cenat’s room

On January 4, Kanye shared a post to his Instagram Story before deleting it shortly after. The image showed a horse standing in the center of Kai’s main streaming room at the AMP house, which is used for his Twitch streams and iconic subathons.

The horse was wearing a black coat emblazoned with the word “Bully” in gothic-style lettering across the side, as shown below.

Article continues after ad

Ye has not provided any further details on the post, and Kai has yet to comment on it. Despite being deleted soon after it has quickly spread across social media.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time Kanye has collaborated with the top streamer. Their initial partnership began on a positive note, with Kanye sending Kai a selection of Yeezy merchandise. However, tensions arose when Kai was accused by the rapper of making fun of his clothes after they didn’t fit him, leading to a public dispute.

After the fallout, Kanye’s manager ended up calling Kai while on stream and mediating the situation, leading to Kanye sending replacements and reconciling with Kai.

Article continues after ad

Since then, he has attended Kanye’s daughter North West’s birthday and Kim Kardashian appeared in the promo trailer for his record-breaking Mafiathon 2 subathon, where he became the most subscribed to streamer in Twitch history and the first to surpass 500K subscribers on the platform.