Kalei says she has to “beg” others to play with her after getting kicked from FaZe

Twitch streamer Kalei Renay revealed how being booted from FaZe Clan affected her career, including now having to “beg” others to game with her.

FaZe Clan underwent a massive reboot back in 2024, with many of its members being replaced to restart the group with a “clean slate.”

Kalei was one of the streamers kicked from FaZe Clan, something that hit her hard at the time, as she broke down in tears live on Twitch.

Months later, Kalei is still feeling the effects of being removed from FaZe and revealed as much in a series of posts on X.

Kalei explains how being kicked from FaZe still affects her

On her alt account, ‘BLUMPKlNLOVER,’ Kalei revealed that she has to “beg” for people to play with her.

“I don’t like to get emotional on stream. it’s just frustrating having to beg for people to play with. I’ve hit every high rank in games I’ve played, but I still constantly have to beg people. IDK what more I can do to prove to people I’m good at games to give me a chance,” she said in a since-deleted tweet.

Kalei, who went viral with her ridiculous Call of Duty content, explained that she’s had to deal with this since 2023, but being kicked from FaZe made things much worse.

“No one can gain anything off me anymore,” she added. “It’s really not worth it anymore to try and convince myself when the reality is I really don’t have a spot in gaming anymore, and it’s unfortunate.”

Renay continued a bit later on, elaborating on how no one would play Apex Legends with her when she was close to hitting the rank of Predator.

“I simply don’t have a space in the gaming scene, and I need to realize that.”

The streamer says that while she has the motivation, the situation has been really affecting her. “Legit prepared to do a long stream today. Got on super happy. Even got a lil’ coffee to make my day good and ended within five hours and had to end abruptly because I was on the verge of tears,” she revealed.

Despite the struggles with teammates, Kalei has still been one of the many creators to take to Marvel Rivals, even hitting the rank of Grandmaster earlier in January.