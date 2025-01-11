Kai Cenat’s upcoming stream marathon will revisit one of his hardest challenges

On Kai Cenat’s January 10 stream, he planned a gaming marathon stream with his fellow AMP members.

Kai Cenat is no stranger to marathon streams, having completed several marathons over the course of his career that have lasted anywhere from a few days to an entire month.

Over the past year, Cenat has gotten into the world of gaming, starting with his Red Dead Redemption 2 marathon in March of 2024.

Since then, he has completed two Elden Ring marathons by himself, as well as a Fortnite and hardcore Minecraft marathon with popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed.

Article continues after ad

Most would agree that his first Elden Ring marathon, which took him 172 hours to complete, was his toughest challenge. But arguably his second-toughest challenge was hardcore Minecraft, which took him 105 hours to complete.

Kai Cenat’s plans hardcore Minecraft marathon with AMP members

During his December 10 stream, Cenat watched a video on Reddit where a viewer of his recreated the AMP house in Minecraft.

After seeing this, Cenat got an idea: A hardcore Minecraft marathon with all the members of AMP.

Article continues after ad

The stream would not end until they beat the game, and as an added bonus, the Minecraft server would be modded to feature the AMP house.

Article continues after ad

Cenat called each member of AMP on stream to see if they would want to do the marathon.

The first call was to Fanum, who said “Hell yea…lets do that.”

Next he called Chrisnxtdoor, who was also a fan of the idea, saying “I’m locked.”

After that he called ImDavisss, who said “F**k yea I’m with it.” to the idea.

His last call was to Duke Dennis. “Lets do it bro, it’s 2025,” Dennis replied.

Article continues after ad

Agent00 didn’t pick up when Cenat called, but Cenat and his viewers are confident that he will agree to the marathon also.

And with that, Kai already has an idea for yet another streamathon on the docket. He’s already playing through all the Batman Arkham games in the near future, but there’s a good chance we’ll hear more once he has the chance to plan it with the rest of AMP.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cenat isn’t the only AMP member planning marathon streams. Just yesterday, Agent finished his weight loss marathon.