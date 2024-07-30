Kai Cenat’s U-Haul Twitch setup destroyed after someone hijacks truck

Twitch star Kai Cenat was left outraged after someone hopped into the driver’s seat of his U-Haul and began driving the truck away, destroying his streaming setup in the process.

Kai Cenat was forced to broadcast in the back of a U-Haul truck after getting kicked out of the $30 million NYC penthouse he rented with his streaming organization, AMP, earlier in July.

Luckily, these broadcasts have proven to be quite eventful, seeing Cenat stream with the likes of renowned rapper Ice Spice, which spawned a slew of hilarious clips that went viral.

However, this setup went awry the night of July 29, 2024, when Kai and his buddy, Ray, were streaming in the back of the truck — and it suddenly started to move.

Panicked, Kai and Ray started yelling as they realized someone was driving the U-Haul away. It wasn’t long before Kai’s camera toppled over, capturing audio of the two friends pleading for the driver to stop.

Kai went live on Instagram shortly thereafter, where he showed the aftermath of the situation, with his two monitors completely askew and his other equipment scattered on the floor below.

He got into a heated argument with Ray, clearly upset at what had happened — but some viewers are under the impression that this wasn’t a random act of attempted thievery.

In fact, many fans pointed out that the location of Kai’s U-Haul had been leaked by another viewer whom he’d promised to buy a PC for… something he instantly revoked after finding out this information.

“Nah, he’s not getting a PC,” Kai said. “There’s no way. I’m not getting him a PC. Did this **** doxx me? …literally lied to my face that he didn’t leak my location.”

Kai went on to pull up a TikTok video supposedly showing the fan exposing where his U-Haul was parked. “You are in 4K!” Cenat exclaimed. “This is my house. This is where I [live.]”

Kai has had no shortage of offers to help him after this latest debacle. In Kai’s Instagram Live stream, fellow broadcaster Clix was asking how he could help out.

While Kai still has yet to find an official home for his broadcasts, it’s clear that his U-Haul adventures in the Bronx are proving to be an extremely entertaining — if stressful — endeavor for him.