Kai Cenat’s neighbor thought he sold drugs because of his supercars & reported AMP to police

Kai Cenat joined Shannon Sharpe for an episode of ‘Club Shay Shay’ on January 1. During the interview-style podcast, the streamer revealed that his neighbors once thought he was a drug dealer.

Kai Cenat moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2022. Like many millionaires, Cenat’s luxurious belongings were a sign of his wealth.

With flashy cars and a mansion, the Twitch star recalled that he and AMP, who had also moved to the city with him, were accused of selling drugs.

“We actually had a note one time put on the door, I’ll never forget it. It said, [something] along the lines of, ‘We know that there’s drugs and cocaine coming to this house,’” he told Sharpe.

The neighbor who wrote the note had notified the police of Cenat and AMP’s alarming activities and expensive cars, leading the authorities to visit Cenat and the streamers.

Kai Cenat says his neighbor “hated” him and AMP

Though the streamers’ luxury cars were unnerving to his neighbor, who he said had no idea of he or AMP’s celebrity status, Cenat shared that his neighbor must have had the last straw after noise from his property continued to be too “loud.”

“Cars coming in, they loud as sh*t. People in the backyard, they loud as sh*t. We [were] filming these videos, so loud,” he detailed.

Despite giving the neighbor a gift basket to make amends, Cenat said they told him he’d “be broke in five years.” Adding, “The neighbors hated us!”

During the same podcast episode with Sharpe, Cenat weighed in on the debate that IShowSpeed sparked when he said that working a 9-5 job was more challenging than his career as a streamer.

Cenat told Sharpe that anyone who thinks streaming is more difficult than working a blue or white collar job was an “idiot.”

This statement comes just weeks after the Twitch star went 30 consecutive days streaming to over 623,362 viewers for his Mafiathon in November.