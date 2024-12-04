Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon made up a ridiculous amount of Twitch’s total viewership

Kai Cenat’s record-breaking Mafiathon was one of the most legendary Twitch events in history, and its viewership numbers made up a huge chunk of watch time on the entire platform.

When Kai Cenat began his Mafiathon in November, he didn’t expect it to be as successful as it would turn out to be. While he planned to take back his sub record from VTuber Ironmouse, he had no idea he’d amass over 700,000 subscribers.

A big reason why he was able to achieve this was due to just how much content he put out during the entire event, which included appearances from countless mainstream celebrities like Travis Barker, Kevin Hart, Druski, Snoop Dogg, Sexyy Red and more.

As impressive as the Mafiathon was from a content and subscriber standpoint, the actual numbers of the month-long spectacle put his subathon in a league of its own.

Kai Cenat Mafiathon made up over 5% of all hours watched on Twitch

According to a new report from StreamsCharts, Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon pulled in 82.3M hours watched, with nearly 120,000 people watching at any given point with just over 690 hours of air time.

Streamscharts Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon accounted for over 5% of Twitch’s total viewership.

To put this in perspective, Kai Cenat had more hours watched than Case_oh, Jynxzi, and everyone else in the top 10 combined.

Hasan and Asmongold, the second and fourth most-watched creators in November, amounted to under 20M views, even with a viewership boost due to their election coverage.

Twitch itself, for the entire month of November, had 1.634 billion hours watched, meaning that Kai Cenat was responsible for over 5% of the platform’s total.

Streamscharts Kai Cenant had more viewers than every other Twitch streamer in the top 10.

Consider as well that Twitch had 4,490,725 active channels during the month, so there was no shortage of content on the site for Kai to compete with.

Right now, it’s looking unlikely that anyone would be willing to throw their hat into the ring to take a run at Kai’s record – but if someone is brave enough, it’s going to take something very special.