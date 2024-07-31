Kai Cenat wants to revive Bloodborne with next major Twitch marathon

Twitch star Kai Cenat is taking on another grueling FromSoftware title following the success of his viral Elden Ring marathon; BloodBorne.

It’s safe to say that Kai Cenat is one of the biggest names on Twitch. With over 12 million followers, he consistently draws in several thousands of viewers per stream, which often feature celebrity guests like actor Kevin Hart and rapper Ice Spice.

However, one of his most viral moments took place over a 100-hour period as he played through Elden Ring, struggling with the game’s final boss over the course of several days.

Despite his brutal battle with the game, Kai said it was one of the best titles he’d ever experienced, calling it “absolute cinema” — and now, he’s set to take on another FromSoftware offering.

On July 31, Kai uploaded a trailer for his next gaming marathon, recreating the opening scene of BloodBorne, a 2015 Souls-like game from director Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mind behind the Dark Souls series.

In the sketch, Kai played the part of the unwitting Hunter, undergoing a blood transfusion before their grisly excursion into Yharnam.

It’s been nearly ten years since the title first released, and fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel ever since. Kai hopes to make this happen with his marathon, as told in a post he penned on Twitter/X.

“This for the entire FromSoft community who’ve been wishing for a remaster on this game and been wanting it on PC,” he wrote. “Many of you think I could make something shake…LETS SEE WHAT HAPPENS.”

After just 20 minutes, fans were already piling in with their comments, excited to see Twitch’s most popular broadcaster take on the beloved game.

“This might be the only hope for a remaster,” one said.

“Can’t wait for this to drop!” another wrote.

Kai’s Bloodborne marathon starts on Friday, August 2, at 6 PM EST / 3 PM PT.

This comes after Kai’s extremely successful Elden Ring playthrough, where he averaged over 86k viewers between May 10 and May 13 and even sent the game to the top of Twitch as the fifth most-watched game on the site.