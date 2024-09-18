Kai Cenat uses MrBeast’s credit card to give away two muscle cars in Squid Game style competition

Kai Cenat brought 20 people from “the hood” to compete in a Squid Game-style competition to win two Dodge Challenger Hellcats – all paid for with MrBeast’s credit card.

In his latest YouTube video, Kai brought MrBeast’s credit card to several towns in the United States including Compton, Atlanta, and New York City.

Kai met up with a large group of fans while in Compton, and spent over $83,000 on items like shoes, phones, and other necessities that he handed out.

He then flew to Atlanta to bring together 20 guys from “the hood” to compete in a series of challenges for a chance to win one of two different Dodge Challenger Hellcat muscle cars.

Cenat took inspiration from Netflix’s Squid Game and had the group of guys try to use a needle to remove part of the cookie, revealing the inner shape, without cracking it all the way through.

Eight people didn’t make it through and proceeded to compete in musical chairs as the next challenge. For the final round, Kai had the last four competitors choose a briefcase. The two with a green card in their case also had the key to one of the two muscle cars.

(Topic starts at 10:34 in video)

The purchase of the two cars brought Kai’s charges on MrBeast’s credit card up to a staggering $140,000.

From there, Kai and the crew went to New York City and proceeded to hand out iPads, Apple Watches, and Airpods to fans around Union Square, as well as a mall in the Bronx.

Once the visit to the Bronx was over, Kai spent a total of $243,913 on presents for his fans.

His visit to the Bronx was sidetracked, however, after fans surrounded his vehicle with hopes to meet the Twitch star. In an attempt to keep control of the situation, he remained in the car and had mall security pass out the truckload of sneakers he was giving away.

The last time he orchestrated a giveaway in the area, fans began rioting around Union Square, causing damage. Kai was arrested and charged with inciting a riot, but did not face trial after he paid $55,000 in restitution and posted an apology on his Snapchat.

