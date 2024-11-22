Kai Cenat under fire for bringing Chris Brown on stream

Kai Cenat has been criticized after having singer Chris Brown as a guest for his Mafiathon subathon stream.

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world, appearing in advertisements for brands like McDonald’s, T-Mobile, and even Chime.

His 30-day Mafiathon 2 subathon throughout the month of November has attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers, helping him break the Twitch subscriber record only 11 days into the broadcast. It also featured several celebrity guests like rappers Kodak Black, Snoop Dogg and actress Miranda Cosgrove.

Article continues after ad

On November 21, Cenat invited singer Chris Brown onto his stream. The two spent their time together showing off their backflip skills, singing Brown’s hit songs and playing a friendly game of basketball.

However, as Cenat announced the collaboration on his X account, fans had mixed reactions about the unexpected collaboration. Some fans expressed excitement, saying Cenat was “legendary” for getting the singer on.

Article continues after ad

“This is probably one of the few link ups I’ve been waiting for,” one viewer commented on his stream, while another person wrote: “Kai never disappoints his streams for us.”

Article continues after ad

However, many criticized Cenat for bringing out the Let me Love you singer onto his stream, due to his history of sexual abuse and domestic violence, most notably against ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

Reposting Cenat’s now-deleted tweet, one person said: “lucifer username [angry emoji] woman beater [happy emoji]”, referring to the fact that days prior, Kai Cenat rebuked and refunded a fan who donated 100 subscribers to him, solely because the fan’s name was “Lucifer”.

Another X user commented on a clip from the stream, saying: “Kai forgot Chris is literally a woman beater? Mfs do anything for some views,” while a third said: “Kai always surrounds himself with the wrong people.”

Article continues after ad

Commenting on a clip of a dance battle from the stream, another user added in: “Chris brown is the best dancer but doesn’t change the fact he’s a woman beater.”

Article continues after ad

“So Kai Cenat is just forgetting Chris Brown beat Rihanna to the brink of death?? Anything for some views I guess..” another user added

One viewer also took to X to claim that Cenat’s chat moderators reportedly banned the sentence “Chris beats women” from the chat, resulting in users being banned from participating in the chat.

Article continues after ad

Since the backlash, Cenat deleted his initial tweet about the collab, but still has clips up on his YouTube channel. He has yet to comment on the criticism.