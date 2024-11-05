Kai Cenat tours Snoop Dogg’s LA compound with full arcade, casino, & basketball court

Snoop Dogg gave Kai Cenat a tour around his decked-out Los Angeles compound, showing off his custom basketball court, arcade, recording studio, and more. He even gifted the Twitch superstar some rare Fortnite bling.

Kai Cenat is currently in the midst of Mafiathon 2, his attempted marathon broadcast as he looks to reclaim his Twitch record. VTuber IronMouse took the crown in October 2024 as they piled up the most concurrent Twitch subs ever. Now, he’s striking back to get the record once more.

The stream has only been live for a few days but already, he’s amassed over 180,000 Twitch subs through all the antics. From being swatted to officiating a wedding and having celebrities pop up, he’s pulling out all the stops to keep fans entertained.

After a brief phone call on Day 2, Snoop Dogg was a focal point of Day 3’s stream, the legendary artist giving Cenat a rare tour of his private facilities in LA.

As his first time stepping foot on the premises, Cenat has to sign his name down at the reception before properly walking in. A compound of this size, with this many valuable goods on display, security is paramount.

Linking up with Snoop in one of his many recording studios, Cenat and over 100,000 live viewers were then taking through to an enormous green screen before heading into the podcasting space.

Joking that he now needs to “get a compound” of his own, Cenat was shocked by the setup. “You don’t got to leave here,” he said. “There’s no limits to what we can do here,” Snoop answered back.

Behind the podcast space, Snoop had a handful of gaming stations all set up, of course, with Fortnite on screen. The Doggfather just had his own custom skin and emotes added to the game, so naturally, it was on full display.

Epic Games even sent Snoop some rare Fortnite jewelry too, one piece adding some shine to the game’s iconic Loot Llama, something he’s definitely, very clearly an expert on.

The tour continued for a few hours, Snoop showing Cenat around his private casino, custom basketball court, gym, and more recording studios.

Before all was said and done, the two teased bigger plans in the works to get the masses tuned in on Twitch. Together, they’re planning on a proper sleepover stream, much like the massively successful Kevin Hart broadcast. Snoop even teased hosting it at his compound.