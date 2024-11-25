How to watch Kai Cenat’s Thanksgiving stream with Kevin Hart & Druski

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday, which the streamer is celebrating alongside comedians Kevin Hart and Druski.

Twitch star Kai Cenat is in the middle of his month-long subathon, which sees the streamer broadcasting 24/7 for 30 days straight through November.

Of course, Thanksgiving falls on the 28th — two days before the Mafiathon ends. As such, Kai has to stream his celebration… and he’s doing it big, as usual.

In a trailer dropped on November 25, Kai Cenat revealed that he’ll be broadcasting his Thanksgiving feast alongside Kevin Hart and Druski, both celebs that he’s featured on his streams in the past.

Article continues after ad

In fact, Kai’s sleepover stream with Kevin Hart and Druski ended up breaking his all-time viewership record back in June 2024, with the broadcast entering the Top 20 most-viewed streams in history.

When is Kai Cenat’s Thanksgiving stream with Kevin Hart?

Kai Cenat’s Thanksgiving celebration will kick off on Wednesday, November 27, at 9 PM PST/ 6 PM PST / 2 AM GMT.

Article continues after ad

Fans can tune in on Kai Cenat’s Twitch channel, where he’s been streaming Mafiathon 2 for the past 25 days.

Mafiathon 2 has already experienced a host of viral moments, featuring celebrity guests like Snoop Dogg, Miranda Cosgrove, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Lizzo and even SZA.

Article continues after ad

Twitch: Kai Cenat Kai Cenat’s subathon has featured a slew of celebrity guests – including famous dance troupe ‘The JabbaWockeez,’ who named him an honorary member.

During the subathon, Kai became the first streamer to ever break 500,000 subscribers — and with five days left in the stream, there’s still time for him to break even more records.

However, the ongoing broadcast has been a point of concern for some fans after the streamer revealed he was broadcasting through a chest cold that caused him to cough up blood.

Despite this, he was determined to keep streaming, thanking his fans for sticking with him during his historic subathon.