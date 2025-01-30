Kai Cenat teases huge project with Warner Bros & fans think it’s his first movie

Twitch superstar Kai Cenat has “no downtime” at the moment as he’s working up to “10-hour days” on a mysterious project with Warner Bros. What could it all be? While some think it’s for a future stream, others are convinced it’s for his first proper film.

Cenat has been popping up everywhere lately. From the cover of Billboard to walking down the entrance ramp in WWE, it’s been a busy stretch following his once again record-breaking subathon to close out 2024.

There are no breaks on this hype train, however, as the Twitch streamer is barrelling full-steam ahead into his next big projects. While we already know to expect another marathon stream in the near future, one focusing on the Batman Arkham video games, of which he has some ‘crazy’ plans in the works with Warner Bros., that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The social media celeb has openly teased an appearance in classic horror spoof franchise Scary Movie, as Marlon Wayans gears up for the sixth installment. Beyond that though, there’s something else in the pipeline with Warner Bros., as Cenat has teased long work days outside of his streaming hours.

YouTube: Kai Cenat Live Kai Cenat could be upgrading from a fast food gig to an acting career.

Kai Cenat teases big project with Warner Bros.

Wrapping up his January 28 Twitch stream, Cenat spoke on his schedule for the coming days. While he’s locked in for at least one broadcast, with plans to collab with IShowSpeed at WWE’s Royal Rumble, the rest of his time “is being taken up,” he said.

“I have no downtime right now,” Cenat stressed. What exactly is keeping him busy? Well, he’s remaining tight-lipped, but we know he’s on set with the crew at Warner Bros, and we know he’s working “10-hour days” with them.

Warner Bros. Pictures is responsible for all sorts of blockbuster franchises like Harry Potter, Dune, and coincidentally, Christopher Nolan’s iconic Batman films. Exactly what he may be filming is unclear for now, but some fans online have ideas.

A few are eager to see a trailer for Cenat’s upcoming Batman game marathon. Given the production value behind some of his social media teasers in recent years, this could be it, though multiple 10-hour shoots seems a bit extreme.

The other theory is that it’s Cenat’s first proper feature film. While he has appeared in one flick prior, it was a very brief one-line scene in 2023’s Good Burger 2. Now that he’s filming all these hours over multiple days, it could very well be for a more extensive role in an upcoming movie.

Of course, Cenat has expressed plenty of interest in getting in front of bigger cameras outside of his streaming setup. Kevin Hart has even said he wants Cenat to play him in a future biopic.

Despite the workload, Cenat assured fans he’s still eager to keep up somewhat of a regular streaming pattern. “We’re gonna push through and do what we’ve gotta do,” the 23-year-old said before signing off.