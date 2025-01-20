Kai Cenat surprises Lizzo with 50 subs during her first Twitch stream

Streaming star Kai Cenat gave Lizzo a warm welcome during her debut Twitch livestream by gifting her 50 subs.

On January 19, rapper and singer Lizzo officially made her debut on Twitch with her first-ever livestream. Popular streamer Kai Cenat welcomed her to the platform by gifting 50 subscriptions to her channel.

Livestreaming has become an increasingly popular way for celebrities to connect directly with their fans. The ‘Good as Hell’ hitmaker is the latest star to embrace the trend, joining a growing list of famous faces on Twitch, including T-Pain, Mike Shinoda, and Snoop Dogg.



Lizzo joined Twitch under the username lizzobetwitchin and announced it to her followers on Instagram with the caption: “TikTok is back but I don’t like feeling gaslit so I’m having a dance party on twitch: lizzobetwitchin.”

Article continues after ad

Cenat, one of the most popular names on Twitch, is renowned for his high-profile collaborations, having live-streamed with celebrities like Tyla, Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, and more.

Article continues after ad

Fans praise Kai Cenat for his warm gesture

Since Lizzo’s debut Twitch stream, screenshots of Kai gifting her 50 subscriptions have gone viral on social media. Fans lauded the streamer for his warm and generous gesture, applauding his support in welcoming Lizzo to the platform.

“Shoutout to Kai for motivating her,” one person commented. “W Kai he playing chess not checkers,” another said. “W Kai for showing love,” a third added.

Article continues after ad

In addition to the surprise gift from Cenat, Lizzo’s stream featured plenty of memorable moments. She danced to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” played video games, and spent time connecting with fans. The stream lasted about 90 minutes and attracted 1.3k viewers.

This isn’t the first time Lizzo and Cenat have crossed paths on Twitch. In November 2024, she joined him during his legendary “Mafiathon” mansion stream, where she made a special appearance alongside SZA.