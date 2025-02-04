Kai Cenat stunned as Jay-Z & Beyonce praise him at Grammys

Kai Cenat was blown away after Beyonce and Jay-Z showed him some love at the Grammys, as well as their daughter – Blue Ivy Carter – revealed she watches him every day on Twitch.

Over the last few years, Kai Cenat has rubbed shoulders with some massive celebrities. Kevin Hart has been a regular on his Twitch stream, and he’s also had appearances from Ice Spice, Drake, and Nicki Minaj.

On February 1, the AMP star branched out again, attending the Grammys. There, he met Kanye West, got a shoutout from Taylor Swift, and showed some love to Billie Eilish. However, that wasn’t all.

Article continues after ad

While at the awards show, the Twitch streamer also linked up with Beyonce and Jay-Z, with the music megastars praising his work. Though, they aren’t the only ones in their family who are fans of Kai.

Kai Cenat reveals Jay-Z & Beyonce’s daughter watches him

During his February 3 stream, Cenat opened up on his interaction with the Carters. “Jay-Z sees me automatically bro. He says big New York, I say shoutout Brooklyn, he said I appreciate everything you do and god bless you and your family,” Kai said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“He really wanted me to meet one person though. Bro, she got out of her seat so fast. Blue got out of her seat so fast, she said ‘Kai, I watch you every single day’.”

While showing off some clips of his meeting with Bey and Jay, Kai revealed that Beyonce gave him a compliment that left him stunned.

“Nice to meet you, you have beautiful energy,” the ‘Single Ladies’ singer said. “This is fake. I don’t know what’s going on anymore. On my life, chat, I don’t think any of this is real,” Kai added.

Article continues after ad

“Chat, no cap, this is what is so special about me being a streamer and having my own community. No matter what, chat, on my life, forever, we’ll do this shit 100% authentic and real. Everybody said they were glad I went!”

Getting either to appear on a future stream would be a big move and when Kai is involved, you can never really write it off.

Article continues after ad

So, we’ll wait and see what happens.