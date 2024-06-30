Kai Cenat stunned after featuring as an answer on game show Jeopardy

Kai Cenat was left stunned after discovering he had made an appearance on the game show Jeopardy! in one of the questions.

Twitch star Kai Cenat has taken over the streaming world as one of the most popular content creators on the internet, holding numerous records and currently boasting 11.7 million followers.

Having originally found fame on YouTube, Kai blew up on Twitch after turning to the streaming platform in 2021. His vlogs, subathons, and gaming streams have seen Kai’s name rise in the ranks – now even appearing in other entertainment industries.

During an episode of the American TV game show Jeopardy! on June 28, Kai was featured as the answer to one of the questions.

Season 40’s episode 210 saw three contestants battle it out to claim the title and win the prize money: Cat Pisacano, a nurse from New York; Andrew Fox, a clinical psychologist from Minnesota; and Drew Basile, a graduate student from Michigan.

At one point during the episode, host Ken Jennings asked the contestants to name a certain internet celebrity: “In 2024, this streamer announced to his nine million followers on Twitch that he inked a deal with Nike.”

Without hesitating, Drew quickly snagged the opportunity to answer first, confidently and correctly stating “Kai Cenat” was the streamer in question.

Following his feature on the show, Kai was informed by viewers during one of his streams and quickly found the clip of his appearance.

“What do you mean ‘the biggest streamer doing it’ featured on Jeopardy! show?” Kai said when first hearing about the news, insisting those in his chat were “lying” as he searched up the episode.

Watching the clip with his mouth agape, Kai stood from his chair and repeatedly shouted, “Oh my God” after Drew named him. Jumping up and down in excitement, the streamer yelled, “Yo, I’m on Jeopardy!”

Despite Drew correctly answering “Kai Cenat” and holding a 7-game winning streak on Jeopardy! before episode 210, he ultimately lost to Cat – making her the new defending champion