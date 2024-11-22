Kai Cenat sparks health concerns after coughing up blood on day 22 of subathon

Twitch star Kai Cenat is on day 22 of his viral Mafiathon 2 subathon — but fans are worried the constant streaming is starting to take a toll on his health.

On November 22, Cenat shocked viewers by revealing that he’d spat up blood when he woke up that morning, revealing that he’s currently battling some kind of chest cold.

“I was coughing up blood this morning in a cup,” he said. “If you look in that cup, there’s blood, there’s spit. …I am sick. My chest is all clogged.”

Kai went on to explain that he “feels a lot better” now, and thanked his fans for sticking with him through his 30-day-long stream.

“Every single time when I do feel tired or sh*t is tough, and we got f*ckin’ eight more days left, y’all always prove to me why I should keep going,” he said.

Fans panic after Kai Cenat coughs up blood on Mafiathon Day 22

Fans spoke out in concern for the streamer, with one writing, “Bro gotta take a break, [his] health way more important.”

“Coughing up blood is crazy, bro gotta put his health first on this one,” another said.

“Just bring the doctor on stream and make it content,” another suggested.

Kai’s Mafiathon 2 has been a major undertaking for the streamer, who has kept broadcasting 24/7 for nearly the entire month of November.

He even streams himself sleeping and showering (with clothes on), conscripting NPC TikTokers like leaks_world and PinkyDoll to keep viewers entertained while he catches zzz’s after hours of constant streaming.

Kai has been keeping himself extremely busy, inviting on celebrities almost every single day of the broadcast like Snoop Dogg, Kodak Black, Benny Blanco, and even Chris Brown.

Kai isn’t the only streamer whose health has become a point of concern lately; earlier this month, FaZe’s StableRonaldo claimed he was experiencing migraines and vision loss after waking up in the morning.