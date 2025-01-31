Kai Cenat sparks debate for refusing pay over $100 for a haircut

Twitch star Kai Cenat has started a heated debate on social media after saying he’d never pay over $100 for a haircut — a topic that’s sparked quite a bit of discussion online.

In North America, rising inflation has resulted in increased costs for just about everything, but the salon industry has been severely affected.

Haircuts, manicures, and other similar services have sharply risen in price over the last few years — so much so, that one of the net’s top earners has had enough of it.

Article continues after ad

During a January 2025 Twitch stream, Kai Cenat revealed that he’d shaved his own beard, saying that he’d saved big money by doing the job himself rather than phoning his barber for a house call.

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat is one of the net’s top-earning streamers… but he even he won’t pay over $100 for a haircut.

Kai Cenat goes viral refusing to pay over $100 for a barber

“I’m not gon’ lie, barbers are getting licks,” he began. “I was about to call my barber up. …I’m not gon’ lie, I saved me $100 today.

Article continues after ad

“Bro, [the pandemic] has f**ked up the prices for haircuts, deadass. ‘Cause he has to drive all the way to my house. ‘…Celebrity barber’ in their f**kin’ bio. And they’re adding $500 to the total payment.

Article continues after ad

“Chat, I don’t give a f**k how much money I get, I don’t think there’s a haircut out there that’s worth $100. I don’t give a f**k. I don’t care who you cut. I don’t give a f**k if you cut Thanos …deep down inside, I truly feel like $100 is crazy, gang.”

Kai’s sentiments about the growing cost of hair maintenance has sparked two different camps online. Some viewers totally agree with the streamer, while others feel he’s being stingy.

Article continues after ad

“The thing is, I don’t think he’s wrong,” one netizen wrote on X. “Haircuts are wildly expensive these days.”

Article continues after ad

“Then go to Super Cuts and humble yo self my king,” another argued.

“Fair point, but some people treat a haircut like it’s an investment—depends on priorities,” another pointed out.

This isn’t the first time Kai’s streams have prompted debates online. That same week, the internet star inadvertently started a heated argument after he and his friends “bullied” a robot being controlled by one of his buddies.