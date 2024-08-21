Kai Cenat shocked upon realizing child gifted $11,000 worth of Twitch subs

Kai Cenat was left shocked after finding out a viewer who donated $11,000 worth of Twitch subs may be a kid.

As Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed’s hardcore Minecraft marathon stream continues, the pair have been hitting some major milestones. Be it Speed hitting 28 million YouTube subscribers or Kai reaching 13 million followers on Twitch, it’s safe to say this collab has been one for the ages.

The marathon has been a massive success for the pair so far, even if they haven’t beaten the game yet and perhaps caused themselves some emotional damage. Naturally, with such a blockbuster streaming event, viewers are gifting plenty of subs and donations.

This is what came into focus during the broadcast on August 20, as a viewer named Takky gifted a total of 2,350 subs. It turns out, however, this viewer may just be a child.

Right after hitting 13 million Twitch followers, the account proceeded to gift 1,000 subs, which meant throughout the marathon, Takky had gifted 2,350 subs to Kai. For context, each sub is $4.99, making the total roughly $11,726 USD.

The celebrations were quickly dashed as viewers in the chat revealed that Takky may be a kid.

Viewers in Kai’s chat found a YouTube channel with the same username as Takky which revealed a seemingly young, high-pitched voice playing NBA 2K24.

“Oh my god he stole his mom’s card,” Kai said upon viewing the video. “Oh my god he stole his mom’s card, he gifted 2,350.”

Of course, it’s hard to verify if the kid in the YouTube video is the same person who gifted the eye-watering amount of subs, but Takky looks to have stopped gifting after Kai’s revelation.

“He might have to sue me. He might have to do something, he might need to call the bank or some s**t,” Kai said afterward, proceeding further into the Minecraft cave he was exploring.

As of writing, Kai and Speed are more than 78 hours into their marathon, still far from reaching the End.