Kai Cenat shatters his own Twitch sub record in yet another Mafiathon 2 achevement

Kai Cenat has continued to shatter his own Twitch sub-record by becoming the first streamer on the site to reach 500,000 subscribers.

After setting the all-time Twitch sub-record back in March 2023, Kai Cenat continued to hold it until Ironmouse came out swinging during her September 2024 subathon.

She surpassed Kai’s existing 306k record, ending the month at over 320k subscribers on her Twitch channel. After the news of Kai losing his record broke, the streaming star made it abundantly clear he planned on getting it back.

Article continues after ad

And getting it back, he did. Kai went live on November 1 to begin the Mafiathon 2 and broke Ironmouse’s record just 11 days into the month.

Kai Cenat becomes first Twitch streamer to reach 500k subs

Kai and his community didn’t stop there, either, as he broke yet another record by becoming the first person to reach 400k on November 16, setting himself on track to reach 1M subs by the end of the month.

And now, just six days after reaching 400k, Kai Cenat has become the first Twitch streamer to reach 500,000 subscribers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kai’s team helped him celebrate the massive accomplishment with two confetti cannons as the Twitch star sat in his chair speechless.

Twitch celebrated his accomplishment in a post on Twitter/X.

“There’s no stopping Kai Cenat. 500k and counting,” they said.

A lot has happened so far during Mafiathon 2, including a plethora of celebrities having made their way to the temporary AMP house in LA including Quavo, GloRilla, DDG, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Article continues after ad

It hasn’t been without issue, though, as Kai’s security sparked backlash over how they treated an employee at Disney Land. The streamer himself also came under fire for having rapper Chris Brown on stream due to his history of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

As for what Kai Cenat has in store for the final days of his subathon, we’ll have to wait to see.