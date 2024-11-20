Kai Cenat scolds “annoying” viewers after vulgar comments make massage therapist quit session

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 had an awkward moment after a massage therapist hired by the Twitch star refused to continue their session when his chat wouldn’t stop sexualizing her.

Kai Cenat’s November 2024 subathon has already spawned a slew of viral moments, but the broadcast experienced a bit of a hiccup on the 19th day when the streamer invited a massage therapist on his channel to help him recover from an intense workout.

As the massage therapist performed her job in front of an audience of thousands of Kai’s fans, his text-to-speech donation messages started reading out vulgar statements from his chat, commenting on her body and sexualizing her occupation.

Article continues after ad

These comments were so numerous that the therapist quit their session early, citing his chat’s remarks as reason for calling it off.

Twitch: Kai Cenat Kai Cenat and his buddies got together for a workout that left the streamer sore and in need of a massage.

“I’m not doing this anymore,” she told the streamer as the messages continued to play. “This is way too… It’s intense. I’m a professional, I just can’t. It’s too much.”

Article continues after ad

After asking his team to mute the TTS notifications, he apologized to the therapist and explained that the offending messages were sent from “trolls in the chat” — but she’d had enough, saying she couldn’t continue until the notifications were turned off.

Article continues after ad

“Yeah, yeah, I know it’s not your fault,” she replied. “I mean, I was hoping [the chat would get better] and I was like, alright, it’s not getting better.”

Kai apologized to her once again, saying that he was wearing earplugs and wasn’t actually able to hear the text-to-speech.

“I’m so sorry,” he said. “I couldn’t hear. I just started zoning out. Yo, chat, I’m done with it.”

He offered for the therapist to leave at that moment if she wanted to finish their session early, but she said she was open to continue as long as the notifications didn’t play.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m happy to keep massaging you, I just didn’t wanna hear that sh*t,” she said.

Kai offered to move their setup into another room so the chat couldn’t watch the session – something the therapist was more than happy to do.

The streamer also tipped her on Zelle as an apology and quietly berated his chat over the incident, calling them “f*cking annoying” for making her uncomfortable.

Viewers were left annoyed and disgusted by the chat’s remarks, with one user writing, “I hope Kai Cenat paid her extra for having to deal with this.”

Article continues after ad

“Kai got some weird mods for approving the TTS,” another said.

“Even the masseuse said, ‘Nah, I’m not dealing with this weird chat energy.’ Mods, y’all dropped the ball on this one!” yet another said.

This is just the latest viral moment from Kai’s Mafiathon 2 after the streamer’s security got slammed by fans for their behavior toward an employee at Disneyland.