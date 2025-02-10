Kai Cenat says “life complete” after meeting dream Twitch guest at Super Bowl

Twitch star Kai Cenat managed to tick off another of his life goals at the Super Bowl, meeting the one celebrity who he said would be his “dream” stream guest.

When Ninja managed to link up with Drake for a lengthy set of Fortnite games, it seemed like Twitch crossovers would never match it.

Kai Cenat, though, has been taking things up another level for a while now. The AMP star has gotten regular appearances from Kevin Hart, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and others. Oh and don’t forget that he even had a one-off stream with John Cena too.

Instead of it feeling forced, these celebrities are actively wanting to appear alongside the Twitch superstar and he’s still got a few ideas for what would be some dream collabs.

Kai Cenat finally meets Tobey Maguire

After being named number one on Billboard’s Power 100 for the last year, Kai pointed out that he’d love to bring the whole cast from Marvel’s Avengers onto his stream. On top of that, he also named Tobey Maguire as his dream guest.

“My dream dream guest is Tobey Maguire – the original Spider-Man – if I ever meet him, I feel like I’m good,” Kai told Billboard.

Well, that dream came true at the Super Bowl as the AMP star got to snap a picture with his hero. “Life complete,” he said, posting the photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, for his fans to see.

While fans would have loved to see that link up happen on stream, the fact that Kai got to meet his hero is still pretty neat.

Aside from meeting the Spider-Man actor, Kai had a pretty eventful Super Bowl weekend. He canceled a stream with Kanye West over offensive comments and agreed to a Mafiathon 3 as well.