Kai Cenat says “it’s GG” to Kanye West stream after offensive comments

Kai Cenat has responded to Kanye West’s viral posts, revealing that due to these, he thinks the planned collaboration stream with the rapper might no longer be happening.

Kanye went instantly viral after the rapper made many controversial posts on his Twitter/X account on February 7. Kai addressed these while live during his Twitch stream on January 7.

“I’mma go ahead and address the elephant in the room,” he began, “I’ve seen the tweets, I don’t know what’s going on bruh. I think it’s GGs. Look I think it is GGs,” alluding to a co-stream with Ye, that he previously revealed was trying to make happen.

“It’s crazy bro, I don’t know bro, it’s crazy. It’s just back to back to back, I don’t know I think it’s GGs.” Kai ended by saying.

Despite his huge fanbase constantly messaging him in the live chat about the situation, the top streamer kept it brief and continued with his stream after acknowledging the comments.

Kai Cenat reveals Kanye West stream is likely canceled

The announcement comes just four days after Kai finally met Kanye West in person during his IRL Twitch stream while attending this year’s Grammy Awards. This saw the two hug each other in a positive interaction, as the streamer said “Nice seeing you,” to which Ye responded “Yes sir,” and walked on.

However, this was a long time coming, after they initially were involved in a dispute in April 2024. Kanye West claimed the streamer was being critical of his YZY clothing that was sent to him, leading to Ye hitting out at Kai and calling him an “industry plant.”

In a turn of events, at the start of January, Kai said that their “beef was over” after he received an unexpected Instagram DM. Since then, on January 24, Kai stated, “We’ve been talking almost every day, and he’s been highly responsive. Never would I thought I’d be able to say that.”

Kai even mentioned plans to meet with Kanye in Japan, where Ye now lives with his wife, and potentially collaborate on a stream. However, following the rapper’s viral rant on Twitter/X, the chances of any joint stream happening soon seem dead in the water.