Kai Cenat says “beef is over” with Kanye West after unexpected Instagram DM

Kanye West reached out to Kai Cenat via a Direct Message on Instagram, prompting Kai to announce that their “beef is over.”

On January 4, 2024, Kanye West posted a mysterious image of a horse inside Kai’s streaming room to tease his upcoming album titled ‘Bully.’ A few hours later the Twitch star pulled up the image from Ye’s Instagram Story and expressed his confusion.

“I don’t even know what this s**t mean. Now listen I know that he got an album coming out and I’m not going to lie I think I am officially a part of the rollout,” he said.

Kai added: “But it’s the most random thing, like I want to pick at his brain and I wonder why. Oh my god he’s trying to call me a dehydrated horse. What could this mean? Is he going to diss me?”

Despite the initial confusion, later on in the Twitch stream, Kai revealed that he had received a DM from Kanye via Instagram that appeared to have resolved their previous issues.

Kanye West’s DM ends beef with Kai Cenat

Kai brought his phone up to his streaming camera and showed his viewers the message from Ye that simply read: “Happy new year family.”

“The beef is over,” the Twitch star repeatedly said before saying “Let me text him back,” typing his response on his phone, and then playing music as he celebrated with his dog and viewers.

In March 2024, their initial partnership started on a high note, with Kanye gifting Kai a selection of Yeezy merchandise. However, tensions flared when Kanye accused Kai of mocking the clothes after they didn’t fit, sparking a public dispute.

Although Ye ended up sending replacement items and the rapper’s manager even calling Kai during his Twitch stream to try and resolve the situation, it appears to have not been fully resolved until now.