Kai Cenat risks Twitch ban after Valkyrae prank sparks backlash

Kai Cenat is coming under fire after instructing his viewers to spam “Valkyrae got leaked” in the 100 Thieves co-owners Twitch chat.

After five years on YouTube, Valkyrae returned to Twitch in January. She’s continued to stream regularly alongside her closest friends, with tens of thousands of viewers each broadcast.

On Saturday, January 11, Kai Cenat was reacting to various Twitch streamers when he opened Valkyrae’s channel and almost immediately told his fans to spam her chat.

Article continues after ad

“Tell her she got leaked. Say ‘Valk got leaked.’ Say ‘Valkyrae got leaked’ [in her chat],” he said. His fans immediately began telling him that they wouldn’t do that, with some confused as to why he’d even ask.

“No? Oh my god, y’all are p**sy’s. Are y’all deada*s?” Cenat added before moving on to watch a different streamer.

It wasn’t long until a clip of Kai asking his fans to spam Valkyrae’s chat made its way to social media, sparking backlash from many on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat sparks backlash after attempt

“Kai Cenat told his chat to spam ‘Valkyrae got leaked’ in her chat, but they said no, because she’s too wholesome,” said one of the posts sharing the now-viral clip.

Users quickly took to the replies to share their thoughts, with many calling out Kai for wanting to do it in the first place.

“That’s weird asf,” one person commented.

Another said: “I think I’ve literally never seen anything from Kai Cenat that was like normal. Is this all he does?”

Article continues after ad

“So, when are y’all gonna admit he’s just as bad as other toxic streamers lmao, because I haven’t seen him positively contribute to anything whatsoever and only do sh*t like this,” a third user replied.

Valkyrae “shocked” as Kai Cenat’s fans defend her

Valkyrae seemingly took the attempted prank in good spirits, however, and revealed in a post on X that she was trying to think of a way to prank Kai herself.

Article continues after ad

“I was trying to think of a reverse prank to get Kai Cenat back, but after seeing the clip, I already won the prank war lol,” she said. Valkyrae also addressed the prank on stream, revealing that she was “shocked” how Kai’s chat refused to spam hers and how it made her happy.

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat risks Twitch ban with Valkyrae prank

Although it appears the attempted chat raid wasn’t done maliciously, Kai Cenat could still receive punishment from the Amazon-owned platform.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines for harassment state that streamers cannot “incite viewers to target another person with abuse.”

“Inciting viewers to target another person with abuse, regardless of whether the targets are on or off-Twitch. Organizing or participating in hostile raiding. Directly opening a user’s channel on stream and directing personal attacks towards them,” it reads.

Article continues after ad

Back in 2022, Twitch streamer JiDion was permabanned after sending his viewers into Pokimane’s chat to spam “L + RATIO,” prompting the Twitch star to abruptly end her broadcast.

Article continues after ad

They’ve since made amends, however, and JiDion was unbanned from the platform in May 2024, almost two years later.