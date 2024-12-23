Kai Cenat reveals xQc text apology over viral feud about who is richer

Twitch superstar Kai Cenat has said that fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel texted him to apologize, after the pair had a public dispute over who was richer.

Over the weekend of December 21 and 22, the two mega-successful streamers, who are both among the most-watched and subscribed-to channels, decided to flex their wealth against each other.

It began when xQc said that Adin Ross was the first to start the trend of collaborating with celebrities on stream, but that Kai perfected it. Kai wasn’t happy with the perceived “jab”, adding, “I don’t know why lately you’ve turned into this person where every once in a while I see a new clip of you talking s**t about me.”

Article continues after ad

Then, he concluded, “Don’t try that watch flexing sh*t with me. Please, because we can do whatever you wanna do. Watch for watch, house for house, M for M I’m with it, you can’t do that with me.”

Article continues after ad

Not one to back down, xQc responded: “I got AMP’s entire net worth in one USB stick in some safety deposit box somewhere.”

Kai says he has resolved feud with xQc

But, before the beef went any further, Kai has said that xQc reached out to settle things amicably.

Article continues after ad

Reacting to Adin Ross being disappointed that two of his fellow streamers were feuding online, Kai Cenat explained, “X text me and he apologized, for like, what he did and sh*t. He doesn’t want to jeopardize our friendship over some stupid sh*t. He text me his whole perspective, his whole breakdown and sh*t.

“I just had to hear him out on his POV (point of view), and he called out where he was wrong at, and held accountability. And I was like, yeah, we cool.”

Article continues after ad

Kai also said he never had any real “beef” with Lengyel, but just “had to speak up”, adding “I can’t just let things bottle up in my head.

Article continues after ad

xQc hasn’t addressed the dispute publicly since his last comment, but at least from Kai’s side, it’s considered a thing of the past.