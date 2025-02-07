Kai Cenat reveals the “dumbest” purchase he’s made as Twitch’s top streamer

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest celebrities on the net with a passion for fashion… but he has one particular piece he regrets buying out of his entire collection of designer duds.

Kai Cenat is arguably the most popular streamer on Twitch, thanks in no small part to his viral Mafiathon 2 broadcast and the near-constant influx of major celebrities on his channel.

From breaking Twitch records to breaking into the mainstream with McDonald’s and T-Mobile advertisements, Kai is now set to appear at the Super Bowl and the NBA Celebrity All-Star game… and being such a top-tier influencer comes with an equally top-tier income.

Thanks to his status as a Twitch star-turned-mainstream celeb, Kai is living lavishly, even purchasing a second home where he stores his ever-growing collection of designer clothing.

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s most successful streamers.

Kai Cenat’s $6K spend still bugs him to this day

Kai has made no bones about his love for fashion over the years, even uploading vlogs to his YouTube channel where he shows off his favorite fits.

Yet, out of the rooms worth of big brands he’s purchased, there’s one particular accessory he just can’t believe he bought — a Chrome Hearts black leather biker hat, which was produced in 2018 in collaboration with top model Bella Hadid.

Grailed.com This 2018 Chrome Hearts x Bella Hadid biker cap is an expensive accessory.

A quick Google search shows that the hat can go for upwards of thousands of dollars, and Kai Cenat said he paid $6,000 for his cap.

“This is probably my dumbest purchase I have ever made in my life,” he said about the hat. “I hate it. I don’t like it no more. I just can’t. You gotta wear it on certain occasions. When are you ever gonna be able to wear this?

“…I’m an idiot. Chat, let me go ahead and say something — do not fall for a lot of this sh*t that be going out, ’cause I be falling for it, bro.”

(Topic begins at 19:45)

While Kai’s happy to pay thousands for designer clothes, he claimed he isn’t willing to spend over $100 on a haircut, as told in a Twitch stream that sparked a viral debate online.