Kai Cenat reveals Sekiro is next after beating Bloodborne in just 30 hours

Kai Cenat’s Bloodborne Twitch marathon came to an end in less than 30 hours after the streamer completed yet another FromSoftware game and announced Sekiro is up next.

The streaming star tackled the infamously challenging game, kicking off his Twitch marathon on August 2, 2024. However, unlike Elden Ring, which took Cenat 166 hours and 1,701 deaths to beat, he managed to polish off Bloodborne in only 30 hours and 56 minutes and 153 deaths.

“Bloodborne is now completed! I am not going to lie, I was spoiled by Elden Ring and its mechanics and its beautiful scenery, and how it is. I was spoiled by it. The game was pretty tough you feel me,” Kai said after slaying the final boss.

However, shortly after the end credits rolled out, Kai announced the next FromSoftware game he was going to beat:

“There is only one more game standing in my way. And this game might be the most stressful game I ever play. People say it’s the hardest game from FromSoftware. The next game that I will be playing is Sekiro.”

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was released in 2019. If Kai thought Elden Ring was challenging enough to conquer, we have Sekiro ranked even higher as the 2nd hardest game in history.

Respectively, Elden Ring and Bloodborne, as well as the Dark Souls trilogy (which he has yet to complete), share third place. Kai did not state a release date for the upcoming Sekiro Twitch marathon but stated that the stream was being planned around his schedule.

With over 12 million followers on Twitch, Kai Cenat has continued to dominate the streaming platform. His FromSoftware streams have been a large part of that, along with his viral celebrity collaboration streams with Kevin Hart and Ice Spice, which have pulled in thousands of viewers.

His biggest yet was Elden Ring, which catapulted him to the top of the Twitch viewership charts. But, with Sekiro having proved even more difficult, the Twitch star could reach new heights.