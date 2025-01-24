Kai Cenat reveals plan to stream with Kanye West in Japan but is worried it’s a “prank”

Kai Cenat could barely contain his excitement regarding a potential stream with Kanye West in Japan, although he is slightly suspicious that the superstar is pranking him.

Kanye, also known as Ye, has never appeared on Kai’s stream so far, which actually makes him one of the few big-name hip-hop artists not to do so.

The pair have also had some tense conversations, particularly when Ye thought Kai was being critical of his YZY brand clothing, even calling him an “industry plant.”

Instagram / Kanye West Kanye previously called out Kai and published the messages on Instagram

But, it seems they have gotten over any past grievances, with Kai Cenat claiming they have been talking almost every day.

“Ye is ready for me to come to Japan chat. So we’ve got to hurry up and do that,” Kai said, although he is hesitant to turn it into a stream, unless he’s sure Kanye wants to.

“I’m not even bringing up no streams. As you know, Ye is Ye for a reason. I’m there for the experience and seeing what’s going on. But, I’m telling you right now, he’s in a great mood.

“I feel like he’s in a happy mood, because the album’s coming out and sh*t. This could probably be a big ass prank, I don’t know. Who knows, come all the way to Japan, for nothing. But, we’ve been talking, very good dude, and listen, I think he’ll be open for the stream. Like if I had to say a percentage, it’s at probably like 90%.”

“We’ve been talking almost every day, and he’s been highly responsive. Never would I thought I’d be able to say that.”

Kanye has been living in Japan with his wife Bianca to start the year, and there are some rumors that he is considering a permanent move there, because he is not “constantly harrassed” like he is when in the US.

Kai has already visited Japan, taking his viewers along with him for various streams in 2023, where he made friends with a man called Ray, a fan of his.