Kai Cenat reveals new VTuber model in collaboration with Ironmouse

Twitch VTuber Ironmouse made a surprise appearance on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 stream with a gift to share in the form of his very own digital avatar.

On November 29, after being directed to the theatre in his complex to meet a mystery guest, Cenat was taken aback when Ironmouse appeared on-screen to congratulate him on his successful subathon.

Following some brief technical difficulties, Cenat went off-screen to enter a “portal” to Ironmouse’s room, appearing moments later with his very own VTuber avatar. Ecstatic and eager to test the boundaries of his digital self, he broke into dance.

Kai Cenat makes his VTuber debut

“I have to say we did a lot of legwork for your model,” Ironmouse explained while Cenat adjusted to his new body.

Ironmouse gave a personal speech during the segment, explaining how they “Started VTubing because I was lonely. I lived my life isolated because of my medical condition and it’s been very tough. Now I’m at a point where I can support my family and take care of myself.”

In the background, Kai continued to exercise his VTuber limbs, feigning that he was struggling to maintain balance while commending Ironmouse. “Chat! Come on, clap it up for Ironmouse.”

On how Ironmouse has influenced his streaming career, Cenat explained, “You inspire me to do what I’m doing, for raising a lot of money for a good cause,” referencing his decision to donate a portion of the proceeds from Mafiathon 2 to charity.

On the concept of VTubing, Cenat continued to praise Ironmouse. “I know a lot of people downplay what you do but I want to go ahead and give you a flower because you are trying something new.”

As of writing, Cenat has accrued over 700,000 subscribers over the course of Mafiathon 2, making him the most-subscribed Twitch streamer by a gigantic margin. His previous record of over 300,000 was surpassed in October 2024 by Ironmouse’s 326,252, now second to Cenat.

In responding to Kai breaking her record on November 12, Ironmouse stated she believed the former could reach the 1 million subscriber mark before Mafiathon came to a close. With less than 24 hours of the marathon left, that total is looking unlikely, but never say never.

