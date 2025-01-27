Kai Cenat reveals LeBron James-style streaming goal for when he reaches 40

Twitch icon Kai Cenat has big plans for when he reaches 40 years old with goals that mirror that of NBA star LeBron James.

Kai Cenat has grown into one of the most popular creators of all time and had a legendary 2024 as he brought many of the entertainment world’s biggest names such as Kevin Hart and John Cena to appear in his broadcasts.

He also became the most-subscribed Twitch streamer ever during a wild month-long Twitch Mafiathon that featured a plethora of viral moments.

His success was bookended by being named #1 on Billboard’s 2025 Power 100 list and during an interview, Kai compared his long-term goals to that of basketball legend LeBron James.

Kai Cenat wants to stream with his kids when he’s 40

Speaking with Billboard, Cenat praised LeBron as being so “motivational” for him to be competing in the NBA at his age.

“People like that give me the motivation, like what do you want to be known for?” he said. “Cuz we not [sic] gonna be here forever, so once time is up, what can people say? I just know the opportunity that’s in hand.”

(segment begins at 14:45)

According to Kai, he wants to be sure that his family and his kids can look back in the future and say “he had a good run.”

When asked about the possibility of streaming at 40, comparing his career to LeBron’s, Kai laughed, but indicated he has no plans of quitting.

“Streaming at 40 is crazy, but I’ve always said that I don’t care; I’m gonna stream for as long as I can. I want to be with my kids on stream.”

This would mirror LeBron’s career in a way as, earlier this NBA season, James became the first NBA player to ever compete with his child in the same game, having shared the court with his son, Bronny.

However, there’s still a chance Kai moves on the streaming, as the content creator elaborated about wanting to appear in movies and “do everything he wanted to do as a kid.”

In the same interview, Kai indicated his “dream” Twitch stream with the full Avengers cast along with original Spider-Man actor Toby McGuire.