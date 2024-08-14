Kai Cenat reveals IShowSpeed joining him in NYC for hardcore Minecraft marathon

Kai Cenat says that he and IShowSpeed will soon sit down on stream to play Minecraft in hardcore mode—and they won’t end the broadcast until they’re finished.

The Twitch star is no stranger to doing marathon streams on his channel, with the most recent being a broadcast where he played Bloodborne for 30 hours straight.

Cenat is set to play Sekiro as he works through a list of popular souls-like titles, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t working on other types of content.

Kai Cenat will soon sit down with IShowSpeed on stream as the two play Minecraft in hardcore mode, and he says it’s coming “sooner than you think.”

He revealed that IShowSpeed will be coming to New York City, and the stream will take place inside AMP’s new $17M mansion.

“Minecraft with Speed is very soon, sooner than you would expect. Have noti’s on, I’m not playing. Minecraft with Speed is sooner than you think. When I say sooner, I mean sooner,” he said.

“Shit is about to get lethal. He’s coming here, I can say that, right? Last one was in Miami, he’s coming here this time.”

Fans flooded social media with their thoughts, and many were excited to see the two stream together yet again.

“I speak for everyone when I say WE WILL BE WATCHING,” one user replied.

Another said: “Oh the duo is back we cheered.”

“Everytime Speed & Kai linkup it’s always crazy… they should be together more often,” commented a third.

In June, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed collabed for a 12-hour Chained Together stream while the two stars were literally chained together. The broadcast had its fair share of hijinks, including Kai breaking down in tears and even physically pulling the YouTube star off his chair.