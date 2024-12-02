Kai Cenat reveals impressive body transformation after training during subathon

Kai Cenat wasn’t just breaking Twitch records during his Mafiathon 2 subathon – he was also working out regularly with a trainer, and has revealed an impressive transformation after the 30-day stream.

Setting a new all-time record for subs at one time, Kai more than doubled the previous record thanks to Mafiathon 2, reaching over 700,000.

Somehow, even with all the streaming, guests, activities and challenges, Kai still found time to get a workout in during his subathon.

Keeping him on track was a personal trainer, Kory Phillips. Phillips goes by “IAmTheKingOfFitness” on social media, and has made a name for himself through his appearances.

After the subathon concluded, the trainer posted progress pictures of Kai Cenat, and announced he will also start streaming on Twitch.

The images show Kai looking significantly leaner, and with a bit more muscle mass as well.

While it’s difficult to build much muscle in only 30 days, getting leaner will certainly show off the muscle more, with Kai’s shoulders and chest appearing much more defined now.

Twitch: KaiCenat Kai’s progress is impressive – even if better lighting and posing helps.

The trainer also went viral with his ‘motivational speech’ during the subathon, where he thanked Kai for the opportunity.

“A 22-year-old is bringing me to my highest level … Kai was my angel. I appreciate Kai, I appreciate this whole team,” he said.

Kai’s transformation comes shortly after some viral transformations of fellow streamers too.

Notably, Adin Ross posted a one-year transformation, that sparked a big conversation about what kind of progress gym-goers should expect after one year.

After that, Twitch streamer Hasan posted his cutting progress. He dropped 60lbs of body fat, showing off an impressive physique, although his pictures also got all sorts of attention that he didn’t predict, thanks to his boxer briefs.

Now that Kai’s Mafiathon 2 is concluded, he may be less strict with his training routine, but his coach will no doubt be keeping the pressure on to avoid him losing the gains.

You can follow the coach’s Twitch channel, iKoackKai, here.