Kai Cenat reveals how Batman Arkham Twitch marathon will be his “craziest” yet

Kai Cenat teased how and why his Batman Arkham Twitch marathon will be “by far the craziest” stream he’s done yet.

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular content creators in the world, the Twitch streamer constantly breaking records for the platform for having the most-subscribed channel, crazy viewership numbers, and more.

In particular, Cenat’s marathon streams, wherein he plays a game continuously until he completes it or achieves a particular goal, have been widely successful.

From Elden Ring to Fortnite and even Minecraft, Cenat has made a name for himself when it comes to these multi-day streaming experiences.

And while he is yet to set a date for his next marathon, the Twitch streamer previously confirmed that he has his sights set on the Batman Arkham series to be his next big series. Now we know what to expect.

Kai Cenat teases “wicked” Batman Arkham marathon plans

During a live stream on January 11, 2025, Cenat teased that his Batman Arkham marathon is going to be “by far the craziest one” he’s ever done.

“This one, from what I’m thinking in my head, if what I’m about to do, is going to be crazy.”

To add even more hype, Cenat revealed that he’s currently in talks with Warner Bros. and that the entertainment studio “loved” the idea of his stream so much they reached out to offer their support.

“We have been in contact with Warner Bros. and they heard my idea that I was doing this, and I got lucky enough to talk to Warner Bros…They are going to try help me out.”

The content creator teased that Warner Bros. has been helping him scope out “real-life caves” and “a whole bunch of real-life things used in actual Batman movies.”

Cenat then added, “Suits, from the gadgets to the cars, to the… it’s a lot! I’m not going to say too much.”

Despite teasing some exciting new details about his upcoming Batman Arkham marathon, Cenat did not disclose when it will be taking place. However, he did confirm that he’ll be playing the whole series “in release date order.”

As such, he’ll be starting with Arkham Asylum before then moving to Arkham City and Origins before wrapping up the marathon with Arkham Knight.