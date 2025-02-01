Kai Cenat reveals he’s doing massive Twitch stream at the Grammys

Kai Cenat has announced that he has accepted an invitation to stream from the Grammys on February 2 live on Twitch.

Cenat has already confirmed his involvement in several big events during the month of February, including the Royal Rumble and the Super Bowl, but last night he added another major event to that list.

During his Twitch stream on January 31, Cenat announced that he has received and accepted an invitation to stream at the Grammys Sunday, February 2.

Article continues after ad

“We have another IRL stream. The Grammys has hit me up and said we can stream at the Grammys,” he began. “The Grammys has hit me up and said we can stream whatever the f**k we want at the Grammys.”

Kai Cenat to stream with celebrities at the Grammys

“I feel like this is gonna be fire because y’all are gonna get the real feel of it,” said Cenat. “Now, hear me out chat, everybody is going to be there.”

Article continues after ad

The Grammys is an annual awards show dedicated to the most outstanding achievements in the music industry, and Cenat is no stranger to streaming with famous musicians.

Article continues after ad

In December 2023, he hit over 400,000 live viewers during a Twitch stream with Nicki Minaj. And a few months earlier in September 2023, he did an overnight stream with Offset.

Other musicians to join Cenat for a stream include 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Ice Spice, and Lil Yachty. He has also spoken over the phone with Cardi B and Drake while live on Twitch.

This will be the first time, however, that Cenat will stream with several famous artists all at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Looking to add to the list of famous artists he has streamed with, Cenat has announced plans to stream with Kanye West in Japan in the future.