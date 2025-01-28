Kai Cenat reveals Drake blocked him amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Kai Cenat reveals Drake blocked him amid the Kendrick Lamar beef in 2024 after he called one of the Canadian Rapper’s tracks “weak.”

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s success in 2024 was in large part due to the massive collaborations the content creator had on his channel, including the likes of Kevin Hart, Druski, Ice Spice, and many more.

One of Cenat’s biggest collaborations last year was with singer and rapper Drake. In July 2024, Drake handpicked Cenat to be the first person to preview his unreleased track, Super Soaker.

The exclusive insight skyrocketed views for Cenat, and immediately, the streamer’s reaction to being name-dropped in Drake’s track went viral across the world. However, Cenat’s inclusion in Drake’s song and his newfound relationship with the Canadian meant he got thrown into the drama between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The feud between Drake and Kendrick was one of the biggest stories to come out of the music industry in 2024. For multiple days, the two artists threw shade at each other with new diss tracks tripping like clockwork.

While things have largely died down now, the impact of their rivalry and Cenat’s insertion into the situation has been lasting, the Twitch streamer even mentioned in Drake’s lawsuit with UMG over Lamar’s hit song, “Not Like Us.”

Kai Cenat blocked by Drake for criticising music while streaming

In a new interview with Billboard, Cenat revealed that although “people would expect [him] to be on Drake’s side” because of this moment, Cenat candidly noted that Kendrick “won the battle.”

The topic starts at the 9:15 mark

Billboard further noted that “Drake allegedly blocked” Cenat after the Twitch juggernaut called the rapper’s The Heart Part 6 track “weak” while reviewing his music during a livestream.

“Personally during the Kendrick and Drake beef, it’s like, we’re streamers. So, it’s like, we’re the audience as well, right? All of this was so fun to me. We’ll never experience something like that again. That was good, that was a good week, that was a good week.”

Cenat then called the back and forth between Drake and Kendrick a “good fight” and revealed he loved the attention it brought him and his platform. “My name was said in the first song that came out.”

The Twitch streamer highlighted how, during this time, he consistently had 60,000 viewers the minute he hopped on stream, and this number would quickly grow and be “spiked to like 100,000.”

Since then, Cenat has gone from strength to strength, consistently breaking Twitch subscriber count records and finding great success with his marathon streams.