Kai Cenat reveals biggest thing you need for Twitch success

Kai Cenat has some key advice for up-and-coming creators who want to try and replicate his success on Twitch and YouTube.

Over the years, Twitch has been dominated by a few different names. Ninja ruled the roost when Fortnite was at its peak, Ibai had his time in the spotlight too, and Kai Cenat is currently the go-to for everything big and crazy on Twitch.

The AMP star, who has set the record for most subscribers on Twitch twice, is the one everyone is trying to replicate at the minute. His success has seen him link up with different celebrities on stream, and has even branched out to host his own basketball league.

To kick off 2025, Kai was named #1 on Billboard’s Power 100 list, and he told them about his dream collab with the Marvel Avengers cast and even why he turned down Kick’s big offer too.

Kai Cenat has advice for Twitch’s rising stars

On top of that, Kai has also given some insight into his success and what people need to do if they want to replicate it.

“If I could talk to any of the kids right now that want to do YouTube or want to do Twitch or stream or do whatever it is in the industry, the only way this is going to work is you literally have to be obsessed,” he said.

“If a day passes your mind where you don’t think about it, I’m telling you right now, you’re not locked in. You have to be locked in and want it bad because the competition is very big. You’ve just got to remember to not give up.”

Timestamp of 13:33

While Kai added that it’s “never too late” to do what you want to, he also noted that “it’s not going to work for everybody” and they can’t all have that top level of success.

Not everyone has to be Kai, though. There are plenty of niches out there that can be springboards for success.