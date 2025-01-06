Kai Cenat promises to 100% complete GTA 6 on stream

Twitch star Kai Cenat has promised to 100% complete GTA 6 when it eventually releases, adding yet another major game to his already bursting roster of marathons.

Kai Cenat isn’t one of Twitch’s top streamers for nothing. On top of hosting numerous celebrity guests and his world-famous month-long Mafiathon 2 broadcast, Kai is also known for playing multiple games to completion without stopping.

For instance, he’s streamed through the likes of Bloodborne, Sekiro, and even Elden Ring for his fans, creating viral moments and dying hundreds of times in front of millions of viewers.

Now, he’s ready to take on his biggest challenge yet — well, as soon as it comes out.

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat is taking on a major gaming challenge sometime in the near future, hopefully.

Kai Cenat reveals plans to marathon GTA 6

On January 4, Kai excitedly announced that he plans on 100% completing the long-awaited GTA 6 on stream.

“Y’all **** know you’re getting a GTA 6 marathon! Bro, I’ll marathon in GTA 6 until it’s one hundred percent complete! One hundred percent!

“I’m not just talking about the story and all this other sh*t. We’re talking about one hundred percent complete.”

This is quite an undertaking, considering that the GTA games have historically boasted oodles of hours of content for players to get through over the years.

With GTA 6 on the horizon, Kai is already making plans to marathon the highly-anticipated Rockstar title… but its release date has been a big point of contention among fans of the beloved series, with industry experts predicting it might be delayed until 2026.

In fact, GTA 6’s release has become a huge meme on the internet, with netizens joking that they’ve gotten some other long-awaited thing or event “before GTA 6.”

Rockstar Games Millions of GTA fans are awaiting GTA 6.

Despite the game’s undoubtedly long runtime, Kai is no stranger to pushing through long titles on his stream. In 2024, he played Elden Ring for an entire week before finally completing it, and took 100 hours to finish the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

While his gaming skills might be up for debate, he’s certainly dedicated, and his entertaining live streams have pushed him to the top of the streaming world with even bigger plans to come.