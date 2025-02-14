Kai Cenat praises Cinna in comparison to other female Twitch streamers

Kai Cenat praised Cinna for her “amazing” content while slamming other female creators and calling out their broadcasts.

As he read through Complex’s ranked list of the “25 Up-And-Coming Streamers You Need To Know,” Cenat made a sweeping claim about the majority of female streamers, arguing that they treat Twitch like it’s a platform for risqué content.

“There’s a whole lot of dumb*ss female streamers who just be shaking that *ss and doing all this dumb*ss sh*t. You feel me? So, it like, puts a negative light out there,” Cenat said.

“Bro, have you ever seen a diehard streamer who’s a female that actually games and goes crazy?”

Kai Cenat praises Cinna for “amazing” content

After he noticed Twitch star Cinna, who has 543K followers, ranked number-one on the ‘Need To Know’ list, Cenat gave Cinna her flowers, saying her streams make for some of the most “refreshing” Twitch content from a female creator.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I’m not mad at Cinna for being number one. And you wanna know why I like Cinna at number one?” he said.

“When I see a female Twitch streamer going crazy, that sh*t is refreshing. Because like, there’s not a lot of those. Cinna is actually an amazing streamer, I’m not gonna lie.”

Cinna’s popularity online stems from her gaming and ‘just chatting’ streams. Recently, she and Twitch star Valkyrae had a week-long marathon planned for the beginning of January. However, it was postponed to an unknown date after the LA wildfires struck Southern California where the two were originally going to film their broadcast.

Cinna also won the Sapphire Award at the 2024 Streamer Awards. The recognition acknowledges the most overlooked female/marginalized gender streamer who has had a significant impact on the industry.