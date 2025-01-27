Kai Cenat plots “dream” Twitch stream with massive Avengers movie collab

Kai Cenat has revealed his dream Twitch guests and it actually includes a massive crossover with Marvel’s Avengers. Seriously.

As he’s worked his way up the ladder to become Twitch’s biggest streamer, Kai Cenat has had some massive guests along the way. Comedians Kevin Hart and Druski have made regular appearances, and then the likes of Ice Spice and SZA have appeared at different points.

The majority of his biggest guests have appeared during his record-breaking Mafiathon streams, but some just dip in and out at different points – appearing either in person or via phone calls.

If you think that Kai has ticked off pretty much every guest he’d want, you’d be wrong. He’s still got some dream guests lined up – including the cast of Marvel’s Avengers.

Kai Cenat reveals dream Twitch guests

That’s right, Kai would love to have the full cast of the Avengers – Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and all – accompany him on a Twitch stream. Oh, and Toby McGuire too.

“My dream dream guest is either Toby McGuire – the original Spider-Man – if I ever meet him, I feel like I’m good,” Kai told Billboard as a part of him being named #1 on their 2025 Power 100 list.

“Either that or the entire Avengers. I’m a big superhero person, I love like Marvel.”

The AMP star also noted that he would have loved having Michael Jackson as a guest on Twitch too.

“I feel like someway, somehow if he was still around I would have made it happen,” Kai added.

The Twitch star also reiterated his plan to be the first streamer to broadcast from space too. Whether that or getting all the Avengers together is the bigger challenge, remains to be seen. But, when Kai is involved, you can never rule it out.