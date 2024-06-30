Kai Cenat plans Chained Together IRL stream with him chained to IShowSpeed

Twitch streamers IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat are planning a stream where they tie themselves together and play Chained Together.

Chained Together is a multiplayer game where up to four players, chained together, have to make their way through the depths of hell with an endless barrage of parkour and other obstacles.

This is a game concept similar to “Getting Over It” and “Bread and Fred,” where the objective is to reach the top. However, accomplishing this goal is far more challenging than it appears. Kai Cenat wants to take the game one step further by putting him and IShowSpeed on a chain until they complete it.

“Me and Speed will be doing Chained Together, just me and Speed. Now, here is where it’s gonna get fire. I called Speed, and I said ‘Let’s find a day to do it,’ and I think me and Speed should get a house. He is in a room, I’m in a room, two different PC setups, but we’re strapped together, like real life,” explained Kai Cenat on stream.

Kai Cenat has become known as a streamer who constantly goes over the top when it comes to his completion streams. Within the last few months, he has gone all out for his Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption, and Elden Ring streams, where he doesn’t stop the stream until the games are completed.

While the idea of having two top and chaotic Twitch streamers, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, playing together is hilarious, some fans have expressed concerns about the stream’s longevity and whether Kai Cenat’s extensive preparations are justified.

“They’re going to be chained together for a couple weeks at least,” one commenter on X pointed out.

“Chained together?? Mf taking this too serious what. I will be watching though,” expressed another.

Kai Cenat has not yet announced the time or date for the Chained Together stream with IShowSpeed. Given that Kai Cenat plans to arrange a house and multiple setups for the event, it might be a few weeks before any official announcement is made.

