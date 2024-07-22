Kai Cenat physically freaks out on IShowSpeed after ‘English or Spanish’ TikTok trend loss

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed played the viral “English or Spanish” TikTok trend during their Chained Together stream, and it ended with Kai pulling Speed out of his chair.

Released on June 19, 2024, Chained Together has skyrocketed in popularity with streamers and friend groups alike as it offers a fun co-op experience.

Up to four players can be “chained together,” and have to work together to climb various obstacles to make their way up the map. If one player falls off, the chains will pull the others down as well.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed took the game to the next level during a 12-hour Twitch stream where they were physically chained together until finally beating the game.

During the stream, IShowSpeed called out “English or Spanish,” which is a viral TikTok trend that involves everyone involved to freeze – and the first person to move loses. They froze both in-game and in-person, but Kai lost the trend after his character fell off the map.

The duo sat there in shock while their characters fell, but Kai was quick to rise from his seat and rage about the situation.

“I hate you, I hate you,” Kai said as he yanked on the chain connected to Speed upstairs. Just seconds later, you can see the YouTube star fall backwards from his chair.

After watching the replay, IShowSpeed realized that it was Kai’s character who fell first – but the Twitch star was adamant that it wasn’t his fault.

This was just one of the many iconic moments stemming from the 12 hour stream, which includes them peeing in bottles. Kai Cenat also broke down in tears out of frustration after the duo fell from the highest point they had made it at that time.

Speed playing ‘English or Spanish’ on stream with Kai comes just days after a father in Denmark lashed out at the YouTube streamer for playing the game with a baby.