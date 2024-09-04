Kai Cenat pays small Twitch streamer’s College tuition for beating Minecraft

Twitch star Kai Cenat rewarded a small streamer for competing his Minecraft speedrun in a big way, paying his college tuition for the semester.

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of big Twitch streamers try to help out those who are up-and-coming. Some big names will host smaller creators, support them with gifted subs, and even drop big donations so they can buy new equipment.

As he’s progressed to become Twitch’s biggest name, Kai Cenat has also been giving back. He’s shone a spotlight on several other creators, dropped plenty of gifted subs, and now even paid for one streamer’s college tuition. Well, at least for one semester.

That’s right, if you missed Kai’s September 3 stream, he took an interest in speedrunner Silverruns as he tried to complete Minecraft in under 20 minutes. Kai was blown away by his fellow streamer’s skills, offering 500 gifted subs as well.

However, once Silverruns had completed his task to defeat the Enderdragon, Kai had another idea. “What’s your college tuition right now?” he asked. “Alright bro, since you so impressive, you get $10,000. I’mma give him $10,000 bro.”

Kai crowned the smaller streamer the “GOAT” of Minecraft and even paid up with his 500 gifted subs as well. In total, the Twitch star dropped $12,500 on Silverruns alone, which left the streamer a bit stunned.

“That’s insane! That’s so cool,” Silverruns said while also having his head in his hands for a good portion of things.

Kai’s charitable stream didn’t end there as he gave away $100,000 in total, challenging fans and streamers in games like rock, paper, scissors as well.

However, the small Twitch streamer was the only one to complete his Minecraft challenge. And Kai knows how hard that is, given his attempt to complete hardcore Minecraft with IShowSpeed took over 100 hours.