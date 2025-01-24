Kai Cenat panics to extinguish fire after lighting firework inside AMP house

Kai Cenat accidentally set his arcade cabinet on fire after lighting a firework while streaming at the AMP house.

Since finishing his record-breaking Mafiathon 2 subathon in November, Kai Cenat’s Twitch streams have been quite sporadic as the star takes some time for himself.

He was streaming on Thursday, January 23, when a fan decided to gift 25 subs to viewers – prompting the streamer to grab a firework in celebration.

Cenat lit the firework and threw it across the room behind him, but doing so left the Twitch star with almost immediate regret.

Article continues after ad

Kai set his arcade cabinet on fire

“Everybody clap, clap yall. 25 gifted!” he said while gathering the firework. After it went off in the background, though, Kai was left with almost immediate regret as smoke filled the room.

“I might have crashed out, and I’m sorry. Why would I do that? Why would I do that? Why the f**k would I do that? That was CGI bro,” he continued. “What are my thoughts, bro? I’m about to get banned. I’m literally about to lose my job. Oh my god.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kai went on to talk about how the firework didn’t damage his carpet, only to notice his chat calling out that there was a fire behind him.

The Twitch star quickly turned around and noticed the inside of his arcade cabinet was in flames, so he grabbed water out of the fridge to put it out.

After his brief stint as an on-stream firefighter, Kai continued with his broadcast to react to various things on Reddit, interact with other streamers, and even listen to some music.

Article continues after ad

During the same stream, Kai revealed that he may soon stream with rapper Kanye West after receiving an invite to Japan, but is also worried that the invite may be a prank.

This comes just after YouTube streamer IShowSpeed abruptly ended his stream in panic as fans were throwing fireworks at his car while in Chile.