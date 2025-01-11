Kai Cenat panics as $275K sports car gets stuck on icy hill in Atlanta blizzard

Twitch star Kai Cenat went live in a panic as his car got stuck on an icy hill during a drive to the AMP House in Atlanta, Georgia.

As the West Coast battles record-breaking wildfires, the Southeastern United States is getting wracked by severe winter weather.

The AMP house is right in the middle of this icy blast in Atlanta, Georgia, which is under a winter storm warning at the time of writing.

Kai Cenat was driving his Lamborghini Urus, a Super Sport Utility Vehicle valued at around a quarter-million dollars, to the AMP House when he learned that his luxury wheels might not be suited to extreme conditions.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat was less than pleased that his pricey Lamborghini got stuck in Atlanta’s severe winter weather.

Kai Cenat “really scared” as car gets stuck on icy roads

The streamer went live in a panic as he explained to a friendly passerby that he’d been stuck on the road for nearly ten minutes, saying he was “really scared” and unsure what he should do.

Kai’s surprise stream caught the attention of fans and fellow broadcasters alike, including Fortnite star Clix, who chimed into the stream with a hilarious, “What the sigma?”

Article continues after ad

Kai continued to panic despite the kind stranger’s help, noting that a tree had been downed in the middle of the road in a humorous meltdown that’s taking social media by storm.

Article continues after ad

“It’s not supposed to be snowing in Atlanta, bruh!” Kai exclaimed, much to his viewers’ amusement. “Why is there a tree in the road? What the f*ck!”

Kai is one of several high-profile influencers being affected by severe weather in early January as creators in Los Angeles are forced to flee from raging wildfires.

In fact, a few have lost their homes to the blaze, including YouTube duo Colin & Samir, TikTok star Harry Mack and even FaZe Kaysan.