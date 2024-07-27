Kai Cenat offers to buy stream sniper a car with MrBeast’s credit card

Kai Cenat has offered to buy a stream sniper a brand new car using the money still remaining on MrBeast’s credit card.

Since getting kicked out with AMP and losing their $30,000,000 New York City Penthouse on July 20, Kai has continued to stream from the back of a U-Haul truck.

With the open back doors showcasing some distinct graffiti on an underpass where the streamer parked, one fan recognized the location and decided to check it out.

Article continues after ad

However, to many viewers’ surprise, Kai offered to buy the stream sniper a car after first enlisting his help to set up a fan ahead of Ice Spice’s visit.

While dancing to music shirtless, Kai was approached by a man who shook his hand and introduced himself as Joel. Not suspecting anything was amiss, Kai shared that he would soon have Ice Spice coming by and asked for Joel’s help setting up a fan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I didn’t mean to interrupt your scootering,” Kai said, resulting in the truth coming out. Joel revealed, “No lie, I saw the area, I figured I may know where you’re at.”

Jumping out of the U-Haul truck, Kai screamed and shouted in response, jokingly stating that he wanted Joel’s scooter in return. Despite finding out the reality of the situation, however, Joel still stayed and helped the popular Twitch streamer put the fan together.

Article continues after ad

“No, I can’t do that,” Joel insisted without hesitation, refusing to shake Kai’s hand and putting all his attention toward the fan instead. Eventually, Kai was able to convince Joel, though the latter looked visibly conflicted over accepting the offering: “I’m lost for words right now, bro.”