Kai Cenat mortified after convincing Kyrie Irving to eat crickets as ‘prank’ backfires

Kai Cenat and Kyrie Irving ate a batch of crickets during Mafiathon 2. However, the stunt backfired on the streamer after Irving pretended to be sick.

Kai Cenat has hosted several celebrity guests during his 30-day ‘Mafiathon’ subathon. One of which was NBA player Kyrie Irving.

During Cenat’s stream on Thursday, November 28, he convinced Irving to eat crickets. After ingesting the insects, the NBA player acted like he fell ill with food poisoning.

He immediately put his head between his knees, grasping his stomach as if it were in pain. He then walked to the door and pretended like he was going to throw up.

Meanwhile, Cenat was shocked by Irving’s reaction to the crickets. “No, no, no… don’t. F*ck no!” Cenat exclaimed while clapping his hands at Irving. “Don’t start doing [that]. Oh, hell no.”

Kyrie Irving told Kai Cenat he was “sweating” from food poisoning

Cenat then jumped out of his seat and continued to yell, “Hell no!” The streamer was also mortified by his Twitch chat potentially coming down on him for getting the basketball player sick.

“Come on bro,” Cenat quipped as Irving fibbed about beginning to sweat. “What did you have me eat, bro?” Irving asked.

After Cenat yelled “what the f*ck” one last time, Irving finally burst into laughter, revealing he was joking.

After the moment went viral, fans of Irving were impressed by how well he pulled off the “funny” prank. Others said they thought Cenat was going to “crash out” before Irving finally admitted he wasn’t sick.

Just before Irving joined Cenat on his subathon, the Twitch streamer hosted Kevin Hart and Druski for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner. During this, Druski called a child actor “fat.” The boy’s mother then called the rapper out for “mentally assaulting” her son, leading to him apologizing to the boy.