Kai Cenat makes big donation to cover medical bills for Lil RTs brother after he was shot

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat made a generous donation to help cover medical bills for the brother of young hip-hop artist Lil RT, who was injured in a shooting.

On Christmas Eve, Kai was “babysitting” 10-year-old rapper Lil RT on his stream. The pair have collaborated before, back in November 2023, which caused some controversy after they rapped lyrics some found offensive.

This stream didn’t have any such controversy (although at one point Kai had to chide the young rapper for using a slur), and instead, ended on a very positive note.

Kai Cenat donates $16,000 to Lil RT’s brother

In November, Lil RTs brother was hospitalized after being injured in a shooting. The GoFundMe explains, “On November 4th, 2024, our beloved Ba-Kari Thomas, known to many as 345Ba-Kari, was tragically injured in a shooting. Since then, he has been fighting for his life, undergoing numerous medical procedures, including five surgeries and over 60 blood transfusions.”

Kai Cenat read the details of the GoFundMe, before explaining to Lil RT, “Do you know how blessed your brother is? He’s still alive. I’m going to cover this whole thing, okay? I’m going to give you $16,000 to pay for his whole hospital bill.

Topic begins at 54:00

Kai also told Lil RT to tell his brother that we would try to visit him soon.

The GoFundMe has updated its goal to $40,000, with the latest update explaining, “Ba’Kari is still on the breathing machine, still not breathing on his own, he has a long way to recovery.”

Another update also said that the family have had to move, due to vandalism. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, including repeated vandalism at their previous residence, Ba-Kari’s family has had to expedite their move to a new home. Your generous donations have been instrumental in securing a safe and accessible space for Ba-Kari’s recovery.”

Kai Cenat has made a number of charitable donations in 2024, but his biggest by far was his contribution to building a school in Nigeria, with money raised by donating 20% of the revenue from his massively successful Mafiathon 2 subathon.