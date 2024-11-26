Kai Cenat & Ludwig give fan $100,000 for stream-sniping them in LA

Kai Cenat and Ludwig gave out $100,000 for a stream-sniping race as a fan tracked them both down in Los Angeles to win an impromptu competition.

As Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 continues, the mega-popular Twitch streamer is getting more and more creative with ways to keep fans engaged through the month-long marathon. From huge celebrity appearances every other day to hilarious antics, it’s been all systems go during the record-breaking run.

On Day 25, however, things ramped up even further as Ludwig joined the broadcast for a massive competition. The idea was to have the pair ‘hidden’ somewhere in Los Angeles and for fans to track them down. The first to find their location would walk away $100,000 richer. Of course, there was a clever twist to make things more interesting.

The broadcast started zoomed all the way in Kai Cenat’s face. For every 1,000 Twitch subscriptions that came in, the camera would gradually zoom out to slowly reveal their whereabouts. Barely two hours after it kicked off, a stream sniper found them to claim the six-figure prize.

It turns out, the fan is quite the celebrity himself. Hailing from the Manhattan Beach area, popular music producer Ljay Currie was the first to track the streamers down.

Splitting up with a group of friends, they scattered across LA. “One of my homies went to Santa Monica, one went to the observatory, I had one in West Hollywood,” he explained. After driving for 40 minutes himself, he spotted a big production on a rooftop nearby and made his way toward it.

“Shocked” at being the first to make it up, Currie couldn’t believe his luck. Already quite well off in his own right, it turns out Currie isn’t just any old producer, but he’s responsible for some of the biggest hip-hop tracks of the generation with artists like Drake, Lil Yachty, and more. Look no further than Money In The Grave, which Ludwig couldn’t believe he just “glossed over.”

Shortly after Currie took the $100K cheque, some other famous figures showed up in second place. FaZe Lacy and StableRonaldo were just minutes out from claiming the prize themselves. Though they all had to get out of the location rather quickly as fans began to catch on and swarm the building.

“We don’t want an NYC 2,” Kai Cenat said before flying off in a helicopter to continue Mafiathon 2 back home.