Kai Cenat lost huge wager to IShowSpeed – but it’s great news for fans

Kai Cenat lost a huge wager to IShowSpeed in losing the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game to IShowSpeed, but the loss is great news for Kai Cenat fans

The NFL’s Super Bowl Flag Football game took place February 8, with team Speed coming out on top by the skin of their teeth.

Prior to the game, Speed and Kai made a wager where if Speed’s team lost, he would have to beat Elden Ring on stream. If Kai’s team lost, he would have to do another Mafiathon.

Team Speed won the game, 30-29, following a last-second touchdown from popular rapper Quavo.

Kai Cenat to stream a 3rd Mafiathon

As of right now there is no confirmed date for Mafiathon 3. “I have to do it, you ain’t never say when though,” Kai told Speed after the game.

Chances are we won’t be seeing Mafiathon 3 for at least another couple of months, considering Cenat just completed Mafiathon 2 in November 2024.

During Mafiathon 2, Cenat shattered the Twitch sub record with over 720,000 subscribers, breaking a record set by Ironmouse in September 2024.

During Ironmouse’s subathon, the streamer broke a sub record set by Cenat during his first Mafiathon in February 2023.

Kai’s Mafiathons are a bit different from other subathons on Twitch, largely due to his crazy antics such as getting attacked by dogs. His subathons also gain a lot of attention because of the amount of celebrity guest appearances.

In Mafiathon 2 alone, Cenat had celebrities such as Miranda Cosgrove, SZA, and Bill Nye make special appearances.

Fans are already speculating how many subs he will get. “We will all be there for that Million sub Mafiathon 3,” said one person on Twitter. “1 Million Subscribers,” said another.

Kai has done many collabs with celebrities outside of his Mafiathons also. On Friday, February 14, the streamer will be competing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.